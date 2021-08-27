Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after acquiring an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.64. The stock had a trading volume of 737,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

