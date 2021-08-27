Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

