ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 20,350.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ImagineAR stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. ImagineAR has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.53.
About ImagineAR
