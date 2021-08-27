ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 20,350.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ImagineAR stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. ImagineAR has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

