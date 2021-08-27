IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMIAY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

IMIAY stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

