IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,276.80 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 226.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,188.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

