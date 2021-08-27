IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of C opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

