IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 499 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.