IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

