IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

