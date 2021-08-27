IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $449.31 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

