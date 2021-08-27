IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 8 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.00.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,588.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,576.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

