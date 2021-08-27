Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFNNY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

