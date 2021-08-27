Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 496

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INF. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 535 ($6.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 513.74. Informa has a one year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

