Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

