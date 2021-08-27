Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.82 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

