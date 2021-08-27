Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $437.65 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $439.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

