InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPOOF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 20,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,658. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.47.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 70.19% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

