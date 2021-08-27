Insider Buying: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Buys 42,366 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 395.45 ($5.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 408.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

HSBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

