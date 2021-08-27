Insider Buying: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at C$17,101,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$48.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.