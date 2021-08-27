Insider Buying: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Buys 1,475 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Wendye Robbins bought 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,718.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Wendye Robbins bought 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Wendye Robbins bought 700 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $22,078.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

