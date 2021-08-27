Insider Buying: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Purchases $225,700.00 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $378.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

