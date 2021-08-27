Insider Buying: Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Buys 12,800 Shares of Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Gurdeep Singh Gill acquired 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,967.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 768,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$898,982.40.

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.27 on Friday. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on YGR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yangarra Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.59.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

