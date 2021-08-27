Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,883 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 271.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,504 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 75.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

