Insider Selling: Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Sells 745 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Arthur Prusan sold 745 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $11,502.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $8,291.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arthur Prusan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Arthur Prusan sold 500 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $7,830.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Arthur Prusan sold 1,282 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $20,524.82.

Shares of AMAL opened at $15.27 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

