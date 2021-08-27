Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $51,544.90 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.40.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in American Well by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Well by 3,988.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American Well by 1,834,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

