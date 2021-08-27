Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $51,544.90 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of American Well stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.40.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in American Well by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Well by 3,988.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American Well by 1,834,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
