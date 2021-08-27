Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Sells $622,460.62 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at $36,268,091.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $160.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

