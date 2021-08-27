Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00.

DexCom stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $520.71. 385,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,041. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $528.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

