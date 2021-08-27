Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells $9,798,332.05 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75.

On Thursday, June 3rd, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $158.86 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $136,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.