Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells 10,384 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $1,890,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,157.98.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Yandell sold 27,035 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $4,921,181.05.

On Monday, June 14th, Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $7,447,680.24.

On Monday, June 7th, Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $8,076,200.16.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $191.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.85. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.90.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after acquiring an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

