Insider Selling: J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Sells 2,717 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JCOM stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in J2 Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in J2 Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

