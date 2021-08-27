Insider Selling: J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Sells 2,717 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
JCOM stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in J2 Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in J2 Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
