Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells 19,004 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LAZY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,231. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
