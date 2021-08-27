Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells 19,004 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LAZY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,231. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

