Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,029,680.51 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,241,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,961,466.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $262.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

