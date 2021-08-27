Insider Selling: Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) insider David Reed sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$1,508,000.00 ($1,077,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 34.58 and a quick ratio of 34.58.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

