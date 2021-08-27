Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells 417 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $27,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KIDS stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.35.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KIDS shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.