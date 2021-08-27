Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells 514 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$861,823.07.

SHOP traded up C$9.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1,929.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,194. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.79 billion and a PE ratio of 78.85. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1,109.41 and a 12-month high of C$2,075.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,885.50.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “$2,233.00” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,260.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,172.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.