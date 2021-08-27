Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SGH opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in SMART Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SMART Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in SMART Global by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

