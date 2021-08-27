Insider Selling: Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells 285,000 Shares of Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) insider Robert Kelly sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.01 ($3.58), for a total transaction of A$1,428,420.00 ($1,020,300.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

