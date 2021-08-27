Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Major Shareholder Sells 396,822 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $79,213,607.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UPST opened at $216.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $223.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $6,113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $204,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $656,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

