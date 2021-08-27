Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $324.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.05. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.29, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

