Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells 4,549 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.24 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after buying an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

