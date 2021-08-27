Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan Sells 5,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $101.01. 327,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,552. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

