Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.49.

Several brokerages have commented on INTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

