Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

