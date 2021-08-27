InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.02 Million

Analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce sales of $119.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.40 million to $124.65 million. InterDigital reported sales of $87.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $382.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.60 million to $388.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $400.42 million, with estimates ranging from $388.04 million to $412.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,604. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

