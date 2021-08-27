Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

