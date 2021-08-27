Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.76.
Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Internet Initiative Japan
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
