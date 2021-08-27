Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Short Interest Update

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ITUP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Interups has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22.
About Interups
