Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.05-11.25 EPS.

INTU stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $558.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $541.52.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

