Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 306,175 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,635,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,654 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJP opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.