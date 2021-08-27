Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.66

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.66 and last traded at $94.66, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 66,285 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

