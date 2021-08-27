Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by NinePointTwo Capital

NinePointTwo Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 485,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

